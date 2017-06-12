Former Fostera s building sold again
The former Foster's Daily Democrat building in downtown Dover has been sold for the second time in less than one year. Horizon Trust, a group of local real estate investors based in Portsmouth, completed a purchase of the building on Monday, according to Bean Group Realtor Jamieson Duston, who was involved in the transaction.
