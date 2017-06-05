Fathera s Day 5K set for June 18 in D...

Fathera s Day 5K set for June 18 in Dover

Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Goodwin Community Health will stage its 8th annual Father's Day 5K on Sunday, June 18, at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Dover. With registration still open, the Somersworth community health center invites area residents of all experience levels to run, jog, or walk with them as they celebrate fatherhood in all of its forms. All participants are encouraged to wear a necktie to honor fathers, grandfathers, and other father-figures that play a special role in our lives.

