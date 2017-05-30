Eversource transmission project the f...

Eversource transmission project the focus of hearings

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The technical sessions, as they're known, offer parties potentially affected by the 13-mile electrical transmission line a chance to ask questions of and seek clarification from people who filed testimony in support of the project. These hearings, and another set to follow in August, are a precursor to the formal Site Evaluation Committee review, which begins in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC