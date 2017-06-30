Eversource consultants admit to modeling error
Eversource consultants are revising a study related to its Seacoast Reliability Project after acknowledging a “coding error” in the initial submission. The utility and its consultants from Normandeau Associates downplayed the mistake, related to sediment dispersion in Little Bay from tidal forces, and suggested the revised findings would not change dramatically.
