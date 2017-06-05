Durham Town Council backs resolution ...

Durham Town Council backs resolution supporting offshore wind

Monday

Town councilors on Monday endorsed a resolution calling for a focused look at offshore wind development. The measure, which passed 7-1, urges Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to ask the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to form a task force dedicated to exploring commercial wind power in the Gulf of Maine.

