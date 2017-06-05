Around Town: Revolutionary visitors and gundalow tours

Around Town: Revolutionary visitors a...

According to a city timeline organized by the library in the 1980's, the French general who helped secure French help for the American forces during the Revolution visited the Garrison City in 1825. Born Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motierde Lafayette , the general also served a key role in the French revolutions in 1789 and 1830.

