Andrew Sean Greer, Celebrated MacDowell Author Comes to Writers in the Loft 7/24

On Monday, July 24, New York Times bestselling author Andrew Sean Greer comes to town with his latest work LESS: A Novel-the hilarious tale of Arthur Less, a failed novelist whose escapades through Paris to Morocco, Southern India to the Arabian Sea keep him on the run...from turning 50! The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress Street, in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

