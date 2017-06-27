Andrew Sean Greer, Celebrated MacDowell Author Comes to Writers in the Loft 7/24
On Monday, July 24, New York Times bestselling author Andrew Sean Greer comes to town with his latest work LESS: A Novel-the hilarious tale of Arthur Less, a failed novelist whose escapades through Paris to Morocco, Southern India to the Arabian Sea keep him on the run...from turning 50! The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress Street, in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC