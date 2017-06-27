Andrew Sean Greer, Celebrated MacDowe...

Andrew Sean Greer, Celebrated MacDowell Author Comes to Writers in the Loft 7/24

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Monday, July 24, New York Times bestselling author Andrew Sean Greer comes to town with his latest work LESS: A Novel-the hilarious tale of Arthur Less, a failed novelist whose escapades through Paris to Morocco, Southern India to the Arabian Sea keep him on the run...from turning 50! The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress Street, in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC