Amid Contamination Concerns, Portsmouth and Greenland Ask N.H. to Pay Water Bills

Tuesday Jun 13

The city of Portsmouth and the town of Greenland are asking the state to help pay for public water at homes whose private wells may be at risk of water contamination. Residents living near the Coakley Landfill in Greenland fear their private wells are drawing contaminated water from the superfund site which received municipal and industrial waste in the 70s and 80s.

