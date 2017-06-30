Al Barr of the Dropkick Murphys on wh...

Al Barr of the Dropkick Murphys on why he's more of a pipe and slippers man these days

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Bournemouth Echo

IF you thought life as the lead singer of an international Celtic punk band was all about sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, then think again. After 19 years on the road, Al Barr of the Dropkick Murphys says he is more of a pipe and slippers man these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC