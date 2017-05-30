A transformative change

A transformative change

Hidden behind the clock on the North Church steeple, for over a century and a half, it has kept time - and marked the passage of history - in the heart of Market Square. Next Saturday morning, it will chime nine times, ringing in the official start of the 40th annual Market Square Day.

