Writers on a New England Stage with Diane Rehm

Monday May 1

Beloved NPR radio host Diane Rehm visits with her eloquent, deeply personal and moving book, On My Own, about the death of her husband, the struggle to reconstruct her life, and her new mission advocating for increased conversation about end-of-life care and the right to die on one's own terms. Diane will be in conversation with NHPR's Virginia Prescott on stage at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7pm .

