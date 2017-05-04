Treating Great Bay, one treatment plant at a time
Area legislators along with town officials toured the Durham and Newmarket wastewater treatment plants on Friday to review the efforts to reduce nitrogen in the Great Bay Estuary that many believe is the cause for the dwindling eel grass. Jeff Barnum, the Great Bay-Piscataqua waterkeeper of the Conservation Law Foundation organized the tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC