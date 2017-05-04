Treating Great Bay, one treatment pla...

Treating Great Bay, one treatment plant at a time

12 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Area legislators along with town officials toured the Durham and Newmarket wastewater treatment plants on Friday to review the efforts to reduce nitrogen in the Great Bay Estuary that many believe is the cause for the dwindling eel grass. Jeff Barnum, the Great Bay-Piscataqua waterkeeper of the Conservation Law Foundation organized the tour.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Rockingham County was issued at May 05 at 3:02PM EDT

