St. Patrick Academy breaks ground on new school Updated at

Jim Broom, founder of the Hope for Tomorrow Foundation, which plans to open the new school in the fall of 2018, told those gathered that “Portsmouth and St. Patrick's school go together.” “You don't need to go very far in this town to find someone who went to St. Pat's, a store clerk, former mayor, lawyers, teachers, business people … it's all part of the community,” Broom said at the site of the new school, which will be built on land near the Community Campus that the school bought from the Foundation for Seacoast Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.