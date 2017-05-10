Sexual assault defendant seeks to remove prosecutor
A man accused of aggravated felonious sexual assaults, kidnapping and robberies has sought to remove the assigned prosecutor on the case. Joshua Flynn, 46, who is also known by the last name Anderson, filed a motion through his attorney, public defender Brett Newkirk, to recuse Assistant Strafford County Attorney Joachim Barth, who has objected to the motion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC