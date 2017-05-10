Sexual assault defendant seeks to remove prosecutor

A man accused of aggravated felonious sexual assaults, kidnapping and robberies has sought to remove the assigned prosecutor on the case. Joshua Flynn, 46, who is also known by the last name Anderson, filed a motion through his attorney, public defender Brett Newkirk, to recuse Assistant Strafford County Attorney Joachim Barth, who has objected to the motion.

