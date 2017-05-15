New York Has the Most New Hotel Openings Forecasted for 2017
May 17, 2017 PORTSMOUTH, NH Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the five markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines by project count are: New York with 185 Projects/29,447 Rooms; Houston with 158 Projects/17,475 Rooms; Dallas with 141 Projects/17,869 Rooms; Nashville with 124 Projects/15,614 Rooms; and Los Angeles with 111 Projects/17,701 Rooms. New York has the most New Hotel Openings forecasted for 2017 of any market with 47 Hotels/7,534 Rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC