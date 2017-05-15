May 17, 2017 PORTSMOUTH, NH Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the five markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines by project count are: New York with 185 Projects/29,447 Rooms; Houston with 158 Projects/17,475 Rooms; Dallas with 141 Projects/17,869 Rooms; Nashville with 124 Projects/15,614 Rooms; and Los Angeles with 111 Projects/17,701 Rooms. New York has the most New Hotel Openings forecasted for 2017 of any market with 47 Hotels/7,534 Rooms.

