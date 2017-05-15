New York Has the Most New Hotel Openi...

New York Has the Most New Hotel Openings Forecasted for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Online

May 17, 2017 PORTSMOUTH, NH Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the five markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines by project count are: New York with 185 Projects/29,447 Rooms; Houston with 158 Projects/17,475 Rooms; Dallas with 141 Projects/17,869 Rooms; Nashville with 124 Projects/15,614 Rooms; and Los Angeles with 111 Projects/17,701 Rooms. New York has the most New Hotel Openings forecasted for 2017 of any market with 47 Hotels/7,534 Rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC