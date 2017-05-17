New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth...

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Rep to Present Around the World in 80 Minutes

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Repertory Company will present Around the World in 80 Minutes, a collection of stories from many lands adapted by Genevieve Aichele. Perfect for the whole family to enjoy together, Around the World travels from the hilarious antics of Anansi the Spider, West Africa's favorite trickster, to the lyrical poetry of The Children of Lir, a tale from Irish mythology, to a Japanese tale of two zany sisters who outwit the mysterious "Oni."

