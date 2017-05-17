New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Rep to Present Around the World in 80 Minutes
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Repertory Company will present Around the World in 80 Minutes, a collection of stories from many lands adapted by Genevieve Aichele. Perfect for the whole family to enjoy together, Around the World travels from the hilarious antics of Anansi the Spider, West Africa's favorite trickster, to the lyrical poetry of The Children of Lir, a tale from Irish mythology, to a Japanese tale of two zany sisters who outwit the mysterious "Oni."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC