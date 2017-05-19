Manal al-Sharif to Discuss 'Daring to Drive' Book at The Music Hall This June

Next month, The Music Hall will welcome to its Innovation and Leadership series the remarkable Manal al-Sharif, winner of the Vaclav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent at the Oslo Freedom Forum in 2012 and named one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" by TIME that same year. Ms. al-Sharif will visit the Loft to discuss her fiercely intimate memoir, DARING TO DRIVE: A Saudi Woman's Awakening on June 15, 2017.

