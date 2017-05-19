Manal al-Sharif to Discuss 'Daring to...

Manal al-Sharif to Discuss 'Daring to Drive' Book at The Music Hall This June

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Next month, The Music Hall will welcome to its Innovation and Leadership series the remarkable Manal al-Sharif, winner of the Vaclav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent at the Oslo Freedom Forum in 2012 and named one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" by TIME that same year. Ms. al-Sharif will visit the Loft to discuss her fiercely intimate memoir, DARING TO DRIVE: A Saudi Woman's Awakening on June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC