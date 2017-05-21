Hundreds sign their names into Sarah ...

Hundreds sign their names into Sarah Mildred Long Bridge concrete segment

Sunday May 21 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Hundreds of Seacoast residents stopped by Albacore Park Saturday to sign a concrete bridge segment that will be placed on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge next week. "It's nice to know that someday, when we're long gone, they'll take this bridge down and be able to see all our names," said Bonnie Baron of Kittery, who came to sign with her husband Bob.

