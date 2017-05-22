Following plumber's death, electric ranges recalled by Ar elik A.S.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , ArA elik A.S. of Turkey and Beko US, of Bolingbrook, Ill. are announcing the voluntary recall of about 6,300 Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC