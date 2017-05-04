Ex-Portsmouth youth softball official pleads guilty to theft
A former board president of the Portsmouth Girls Softball Association pleaded guilty to theft of more than $15,000 of the association's money through unauthorized use of the association's credit card and funds. Jayson Paquette, 42, of Dover, pleaded guilty to two felonies in Strafford County Superior Court on Thursday for stealing the softball association's funds.
