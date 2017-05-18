Electric Ranges Linked To Death Of NH...

Electric Ranges Linked To Death Of NH Plumber Recalled

About 6,300 Blomberg and Summit electric ranges are being recalled because of the electrocution risk they pose to consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a 52-year-old Portsmouth, New Hampshire plumber was fatally electrocuted last August when he touched an energized range.

