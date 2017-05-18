Electric Ranges Linked To Death Of NH Plumber Recalled
About 6,300 Blomberg and Summit electric ranges are being recalled because of the electrocution risk they pose to consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a 52-year-old Portsmouth, New Hampshire plumber was fatally electrocuted last August when he touched an energized range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC