Dover Apartment Complex Accused of Discriminating Against Families with Young Kids

The owner and manager of a Dover, New Hampshire, apartment complex are accused of housing discrimination by limiting rental options for applicants with young children. WMUR-TV reports the case came to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's attention when a mother filed a complaint alleging she had been denied the chance to rent a two-bedroom unit at the 192-unit White Cliffs at Dover complex.

