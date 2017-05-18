a Double-edged sworda of Portsmoutha ...

a Double-edged sworda of Portsmoutha s parking

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

When finished, the garage will have 600 new spaces but 68 have already been leased to Deer Street Associates, which is moving forward with plans to build four mixed-use developments around the garage.  DSA, which sold the land for the new garage to the city for about $5 million, is required to provide 168 parking spaces under the city's zoning regulations, according to city staff. It has proposed to provide a total of 232 parking spots, but those include spaces leased in the new garage, according to city figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC