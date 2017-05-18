a Double-edged sworda of Portsmoutha s parking

When finished, the garage will have 600 new spaces but 68 have already been leased to Deer Street Associates, which is moving forward with plans to build four mixed-use developments around the garage. DSA, which sold the land for the new garage to the city for about $5 million, is required to provide 168 parking spaces under the city's zoning regulations, according to city staff. It has proposed to provide a total of 232 parking spots, but those include spaces leased in the new garage, according to city figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.