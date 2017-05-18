5-On-Your-Side 21 mins ago 12:56 p.m.6000+ electric ranges recalled after plumber's death
The death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards. The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.
