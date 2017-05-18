5-On-Your-Side 21 mins ago 12:56 p.m....

5-On-Your-Side 21 mins ago 12:56 p.m.6000+ electric ranges recalled after plumber's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards. The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Rockingham County was issued at May 21 at 1:17PM EDT

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC