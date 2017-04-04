Writers on a New England Stage presen...

Writers on a New England Stage presents Bestselling Author and NPR Host Diane Rehm

On Tuesday, May 2, Diane Rehm will take the stage to discuss her bestselling memoir, ON MY OWN. In this eloquent, deeply personal, and moving book, the beloved NPR radio host speaks about the death of her husband, the struggle to reconstruct her life, and her new mission advocating for increased conversation about end-of-life care and the right to die on one's own terms.

Portsmouth, NH

