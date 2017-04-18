Wine Me Dine Me: Four bartenders represent NH at Thirst Boston Posted at
On April 29, one floor of Boston's Innovation & Design Building will transform into one big boozy state fair for grownups. State Lines will feature local craft distillers, brewers and makers along with cocktails made by bartenders from all over New England.
