Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater Perf...

Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater Performs FAUST 3 at The University of New Hampshire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The UNH Department of Theater, in collaborateion with Portsmouth NH's Pontine Theatre and the Leftist Marching Band, presents Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater comes to The Johnson Theatre at The University of New Hampshire, Durham, at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25. Faust 3, a proletarian rumination on displacement, heaven, and satisfaction in the tradition of Medieval Faust puppet shows and Goethe's epic verse drama. Tickets are $15 general admission and $9 for students and seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr 1 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,374,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC