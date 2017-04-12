The Music Hall Presents the 26th Annual Kitchen Tour
What better way to spend Mother's Day weekend than attending the 26th Annual Kitchen Tour, this year set in the heart of Portsmouth's Little Harbour neighborhood. Take a stroll and admire the contemporary and vintage styles created by top designers and builders in the Seacoast.
