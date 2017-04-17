SiriusXM Offers Service Credit Union Members Three-Month Subscription ...

SIRIUSXM is offering free, three-month subscriptions of its ALL ACCESS package to SERVICE CREDIT UNION members who purchase any pre-owned vehicle with a factory-equipped satellite radio financed through SERVICE SERVICE CREDIT UNION, established in 1957 and based in PORTSMOUTH, NH, has more than 240,000 members and serves anyone who lives or works in the state and four towns in CAPE COD, MA, as well as current and former military. They are the newest member of the SIRIUSXM CREDIT UNION PROGRAM, which enables participating credit unions to offer their stateside members the added value of a SIRIUSXM subscription when securing a loan for eligible pre-owned vehicles.

