NH Saloon Fire Probe Ongoing
April 11--PORTSMOUTH, N.H. -- Cleanup and investigations continue a day after a fire destroyed the State Street Saloon and an adjacent building that housed the pub's dining room and several apartments. Fire Chief Steve Achilles said Tuesday that investigations into the cause and origin of the fire "will take some time" because there is a lot of evidence to process and interviews to conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC