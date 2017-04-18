N.H. Holocaust survivor tells story, ...

N.H. Holocaust survivor tells story, discusses how it resonates today

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Kati Preston holds up a photo of her father the way her mother held the photo when the two of them met trains returning from Auschwitz at the end of WWII, hoping Preston's father would be among the survivors. Preston told the story of her Holocaust survival and the death of her father from her home in Center Barnstead on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Sat Nh2sf 1
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr 1 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC