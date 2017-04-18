Mandalay Resources Corporation Releas...

Mandalay Resources Corporation Releases 2016 Annual Report

Mandalay Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that its 2016 Annual Report is now available online at www.mandalayresources.com/reports/mandalay-financials-2016 . The Annual Report, published as an online content centre, highlights the Company's financial and operational results in 2016 and its strategy going forward.

