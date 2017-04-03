Letter: Addiction costs
I nearly died from alcohol poisoning when I was 17. It was the bottom-shelf, plastic-bottle vodka from a liquor store in Portsmouth, the kind we see discarded in alleys and not recycling bins. While intubating me, nurses accidentally ruptured and paralyzed my vocal cord, leaving me whispering for the next nine years.
