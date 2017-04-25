INNOVATION + LEADERSHIP presents Rock Climber Tommy Caldwell
The Music Hall's Innovation and Leadership series will present the legendary rock climber Tommy Caldwell, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Caldwell, the first person to free-climb the Dawn Wall of Yosemite's El Capitan, will discuss his recently-released memoir, THE PUSH: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond the Limits.
