INNOVATION + LEADERSHIP presents Rock Climber Tommy Caldwell

The Music Hall's Innovation and Leadership series will present the legendary rock climber Tommy Caldwell, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Caldwell, the first person to free-climb the Dawn Wall of Yosemite's El Capitan, will discuss his recently-released memoir, THE PUSH: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond the Limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.