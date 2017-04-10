Forget roses and birds. These folks like their big trees
In this March 24, 2017 photo, Kevin Martin, state coordinator for New Hampshire's Big Tree Program, measures the circumference of a European Beech tree in Portsmouth, N.H. The program encourages residents to search their city's streets, backyards and woods for the state's largest trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC