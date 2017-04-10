Fire Causes Building Collapse In Downtown Portsmouth
Firefighters are battling a large fire in Portsmouth which has caused the collapse of a downtown building and put several others in harm's way. In an interview with WMUR TV , Fire Chief Steve Achilles said the fire began at approximately 12:30 A.M. in the kitchen of the State Street Saloon restaurant, which occupies the ground floor of several adjacent buildings.
