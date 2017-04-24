Electrical Engineer
Harriman, one of New England's most established and creative architecture and engineering firms is currently advertising for Electrical Engineer P.E. This position requires a registered Electrical engineer with a minimum of 6 9 years' experience designing for education, commercial, institutional, and healthcare projects. In addition to these basic position requirements, the successful candidate will be able to demonstrate mentoring and leadership qualities, possess excellent oral and written communication skills and have computer and software proficiency commensurate with the advertised position.
