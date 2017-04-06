Anita Shreve Adds Post-Show Book Signing to Sold-Out Q&A at 'Writers in the Loft'
The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes to the stage Anita Shreve, the New York Times bestselling author of The Weight of Water and The Pilot's Wife , on Wednesday, May 3. Note: Anita Shreve's 7pm event is SOLD OUT, but please join her meet-and-greet book signing at 8pm in the Loft lobby. Book buyers can have her personalize their hardcover editions of THE STARS ARE FIRE.
