Anita Shreve Adds Post-Show Book Sign...

Anita Shreve Adds Post-Show Book Signing to Sold-Out Q&A at 'Writers in the Loft'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes to the stage Anita Shreve, the New York Times bestselling author of The Weight of Water and The Pilot's Wife , on Wednesday, May 3. Note: Anita Shreve's 7pm event is SOLD OUT, but please join her meet-and-greet book signing at 8pm in the Loft lobby. Book buyers can have her personalize their hardcover editions of THE STARS ARE FIRE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr 1 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC