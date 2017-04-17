Agreement reached in The Page wrongful death suit

The cited law also notes the settlement resulted with the lawsuit being dismissed with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is permanent and the suit can not be brought back to court. The civil suit was brought by David and Cheryl Krantz, whose son Joshua died at age 24 on April 5, 2013, hours after Zachary O'Neill beat Krantz during an “attack” at The Page, which has since closed. Police said Krantz later died at his Dover home, his cause of death was “a fractured skull resulting in an acute epidural hematoma” and his manner of death was homicide. In January 2014, O'Neill was sentenced to 10½ to 22 years in prison for Krantz's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.