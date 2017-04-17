Agreement reached in The Page wrongfu...

Agreement reached in The Page wrongful death suit

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The cited law also notes the settlement resulted with the lawsuit being dismissed with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is permanent and the suit can not be brought back to court.  The civil suit was brought by David and Cheryl Krantz, whose son Joshua died at age 24 on April 5, 2013, hours after Zachary O'Neill beat Krantz during an “attack” at The Page, which has since closed. Police said Krantz later died at his Dover home, his cause of death was “a fractured skull resulting in an acute epidural hematoma” and his manner of death was homicide. In January 2014, O'Neill was sentenced to 10½ to 22 years in prison for Krantz's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr 1 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC