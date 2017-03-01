Westin Portland Harborview to Open Ar...

Westin Portland Harborview to Open Artne Spa in April

Artne Spa will feature two hair/makeup stations, two nail and four pedicure stations along with four treatment rooms, a relaxation sanctuary and locker room facilities. Mary Weisheit has been named spa director.

