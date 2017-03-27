Tom Rush comes home NEW

Tom Rush comes home NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Concord Monitor

Rush, 76, was born in Portsmouth and grew up in Concord before heading off to Boston and helping spur the folk-rock revival of the 1960s. He's recorded dozens of songs since then, which he plans to share at the new Tupelo Music Hall, which recently expanded to a larger location in Derry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for an old friend... Mar 4 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Rockingham County was issued at March 31 at 8:17PM EDT

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC