The President's Slave Who Found Freedom on the N.H. Seacoast
Ona Judge, a runaway slave who evaded George Washington himself, lived most of her on New Hampshire's Seacoast after gaining her freedom. Her story isn't well known, but there are many who are working to keep Judge's history - and the history of the black community in Portsmouth - alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC