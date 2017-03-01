The President's Slave Who Found Freed...

The President's Slave Who Found Freedom on the N.H. Seacoast

Ona Judge, a runaway slave who evaded George Washington himself, lived most of her on New Hampshire's Seacoast after gaining her freedom. Her story isn't well known, but there are many who are working to keep Judge's history - and the history of the black community in Portsmouth - alive.

