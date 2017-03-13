Sununu: Legislation Needed To Clarify...

Sununu: Legislation Needed To Clarify Town Meeting Laws

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Governor Chris Sununu says legislation is needed to clarify state law with regard to whether local officials have the authority to postpone Town Meeting elections. After several communities announced Monday they were postponing local elections slated for Tuesday due to the storm, the Secretary of State's office said state law required them to hold their elections regardless of the weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for an old friend... Mar 4 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC