Sununu: Legislation Needed To Clarify Town Meeting Laws
Governor Chris Sununu says legislation is needed to clarify state law with regard to whether local officials have the authority to postpone Town Meeting elections. After several communities announced Monday they were postponing local elections slated for Tuesday due to the storm, the Secretary of State's office said state law required them to hold their elections regardless of the weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar 4
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC