Scientists Struggle to Determine Risky Levels of PFCs in Drinking Water

More communities are emerging as hotspots for drinking water tainted with PFCs, but scientists and regulators are struggling to determine how much is unsafe Sprawling over a manicured suburban landscape in Portsmouth, N.H., the Pease International Tradeport office park encompasses 250 companies, a golf course and a pair of day care centers. Nearly 10,000 people arrive here for work every day.

