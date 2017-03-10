Low Seacoast unemployment rate has a down side

Unemployment rates continue to drop across the Seacoast, but while having fewer people without jobs sounds like a good thing, experts worry the long-term effects of near-full employment could be detrimental to the region's economy. According to the state Department of Employment Security, all Seacoast cities experienced unemployment rates in February below 3 percent, and most towns came in below that number as well.

