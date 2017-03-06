Lonza to build plant for Sanofi

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Chemical & Engineering News

Lonza and Sanofi have signed a supply agreement under which the Swiss chemical maker will operate a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility dedicated to Sanofi at its site in Visp, Switzerland. It is Lonza's first customer-dedicated biologics plant at the sprawling site, which more typically manufactures small molecules for drug industry customers.

