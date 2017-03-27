Healthcare Risk Adjustment Documentation & Coding Seminar in Portsmouth

Thursday, April 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you contract with a Medicare Advantage Organization or other payer using a risk adjustment methodology? Are your coders accurately capturing chronic health conditions? Does the thought of risk adjustment coding keep you up at night? Join the Baker Newman Noyes revenue cycle team , including certified risk adjustment coders , for a two-day seminar for healthcare professionals interested in risk adjustment documentation and coding. While risk adjustment has been around for a long time, a solid understanding is essential for proper documentation of a patient's overall health status.

