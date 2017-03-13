Full Show Audio & Video: Trey Anastas...

Full Show Audio & Video: Trey Anastasio Concludes Solo Acoustic Run In Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: JamBase

Guitarist Trey Anastasio brought a three-show solo acoustic run to a close at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday night. The Phish frontman presented one lengthy set filled with plenty of songs he'd never played in the solo acoustic format before as well as an encore featuring three tunes he performed earlier in the run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for an old friend... Mar 4 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC