Durham a lacks confidencea in Eversource data

Yesterday

Town-funded consultants say more study is needed to determine whether the Seacoast Reliability Project will affect the Great Bay and other local water bodies. Durham officials argue “gaps in the data” make it impossible to confirm the electrical transmission project is safe for the environment.

