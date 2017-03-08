Dems meet Wednesday
Peterborough Town Democrats will be holding a caucus and meeting on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:15 p.m. in the Peterborough Town Library. The caucus will be to elect officers for the town committee, and two additional delegates for the state Democratic convention.
